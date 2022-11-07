GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The streets of downtown Grand Rapids will be packed as the Santa Parade returns next week.

The parade will be hosted by the Grand Rapids Junior Chamber of Commerce on Nov. 19. Chamber President Levi Cipcic joined News 8 Monday to discuss what changes are coming to the parade this time around, including the return of old favorites and new big-time guests.

“We’re here, Santa will be back in town and we’re excited to host this event again,” Cipcic said.

Cipcic said the chamber has planned 16 activities for Rosa Parks Circle and added that the Grand Rapids Symphony will be playing.

The parade begins at 10 a.m. You can get your photo taken with Santa in front of the Grand Rapids Art Museum between 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m.