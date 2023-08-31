GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A historical Heritage Hills home is getting a new address.

The home, which was in in the 400 block of Lafayette Avenue near Wealthy Street, was moved Thursday to a vacant lot next door.

The move will make room for a three-story, 20-unit housing complex.

“Following the move today, we’ll begin our site infrastructure work, which will take a few months yet. The vertical construction will follow after that. So you really won’t start seeing noticeable construction out of the ground until sometime later this winter,” said Ryan Schmidt with Indigo Design and Development.

The move was expected to be complete by the end of Thursday.