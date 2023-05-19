GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The 52nd annual Heritage Hill tour of homes is set for this weekend.

Barbara Draughon, executive director of the Heritage Hill Association, told News 8 that the weekend home tours are the biggest fundraiser of the year. The association typically makes anywhere from $30,000 to $50,000, which then goes towards funding public safety issues within the urban neighborhood and public events.

“The activities that we do certainly benefit heritage hill, but they’re open to the broader community,” she said. “Shakespeare in the park and movies at Pleasant Park always seem to be popular summer activities.”

The tour requires a ticket to get you a look inside seven homes and three other pseudo-commercial buildings like the Meyer May House. Tickets are available online.

“There are beautiful gems inside: carvings and parquet floors,” Draughon said. The tour is meant “to educate visitors about the importance of historic preservation. These are unique homes. Unique to Grand Rapids, unique to the country.”

Heritage Hill is one of the largest historic districts in the country and the first neighborhood of Grand Rapids.

The tour runs from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday.