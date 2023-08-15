GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Do you think you have what it takes to make it in the NBA? Well, you will have your chance to prove it next month.

The Grand Rapids Gold, the G League affiliate of the Denver Nuggets, will have open tryouts on Sept. 16 for anyone over the age of 18. Up to four players who try out will be invited to the team’s training camp held in October.

Members of both the Gold and Nuggets will be on hand to instruct the drills and evaluate each player there.

The tryouts will be held at MSA Woodland from 9 a.m. to noon. Registration is required to participate and will cost $150 if done ahead of time or $200 the day of. You can find the needed forms to try out by clicking here.