Help feed West Michigan: Kids’ Food Basket to match Giving Tuesday donations

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Head of Giving Tuesday, which follows Black Friday, Small Business Saturday and Cyber Monday, more people than ever need help because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

That’s why Kids’ Food Basket in Grand Rapids is matching all the donations it gets on Giving Tuesday, Dec. 1.

“Kids’ Food Basket is a community-funded organization,” Bridget Clark Whitney, president and founding CEO of the organization that works to combat hunger in West Michigan, said. “That means that all of our meals, all of our healthy food that is going into the community, is funded by you. We’re existing because of West Michigan’s generosity, and because West Michigan cares so deeply for children.”

The organization serves families in Kent, Muskegon, Ottawa and Allegan counties. This year, amid heightened need, it serves more than 70 distribution sites all over those counties.

If you would like to donate, you can donate groceries at any of Kids’ Food Basket’s drop-off locations. You can also donate your time as a volunteer working three-hour shifts.

You can also donate money. That’s where the dollar-to-dollar match will come in.

If you need resources right now, the best thing to do is call the Heart of West Michigan United Way’s 211 help line or visit its website. That will connect you to the resources personalized for your situation.