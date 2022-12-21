Patients and families at Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital were able to shop at the free pop-up North Pole shop.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — While families of patients and patients alike at Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital prepare for an untraditional holiday away from home, Santa’s elves have set up a pop-up North Pole shop in the hospital.

“They don’t have the opportunity to necessarily go the store and pick out items for their family,” said Alyssa Cosier, the project coordinator of the free gifting shop. “It’s so important for them to be able to create a somewhat normal Christmas.”

Hundreds of toys, games, clothing items and adult-friendly gifts were donated over the past year. Cosier said last week’s additional toy drop from first responders and Hopkins schools will ensure every patient, their siblings and even their parents will have a wrapped gift to open during the holidays.

Patients and families at Helen DeVos Children's Hospital were able to shop at the free pop-up North Pole shop.

“I did just have quadruplets 15 weeks ago,” said Rachael Schisler, who shopped Wednesday for creative toys. “They were all here in the NICU and then back here unfortunately in the PICU. Three of them just went home yesterday.”

Schisler said the hospital’s North Pole not only saved her valuable time, but also alleviated additional holiday stress.

“Obviously nobody wants their child in the hospital,” she said.

The North Pole shop will continue to spread gifts and joy to patients and their families through the weekend.

Claire Boyd, who’s been in and out of the hospital for more than a year due to dialysis, picked out a Squishmallow toy and Loungefly bag. Her mother told News 8 the soft gifts adds a little warmth to what could be a sterile hospital experience.