Kids at Helen DeVos design sweet treats for annual fundraiser

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Kids at Helen Devos Children’s Hospital have designed cupcakes that are now for sale, and a portion of the money goes right back to the kids.

As part of the hospital’s 21st Annual Radiothon, six patients were asked to create a design that The Salted Cupcake in Kentwood would make a reality.

Queen Hardy, an 8-year-old being treated for acute lymphoblastic leukemia, is excited to be a cupcake designer.

“It’s chocolate, vanilla with rainbow sprinkles with edible glitter,” Queen said.

A cupcake design by 8-year-old Queen, which came to reality through a fundraiser at Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital. (Dec. 9, 2020)

When you see Queen’s sense of fashion, you know her cupcake design matches her perfectly. She saw her creation come to life Wednesday.

“Wow,” Queen said. “I like them.”

The bakery got every little detail down to the small strawberry candies on top.

Queen’s mom says it’s been a seven-month battle that continues but says these sweet moments keep her fighting.

The specialty cupcakes can be ordered on The Salted Cupcake’s Facebook page through Sunday. They cost $4 each with $1 going to Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital.