GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital is asking the state for permission to add more beds to cope with a surge in respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV, patients.

The hospital said the surge, coupled with flu season and COVID-19, “could last for many weeks.”

It is seeking an emergency certificate of need from the state to add 48 beds to the children’s hospital and to designate 117 beds for intensive care.

“While we hope we will not need all these beds, we want to be prepared to care for children who are ill,” Corewell Health — formerly Spectrum Health — said in a Monday statement.

It assured parents that the hospital is “ready to care for children,” nothing that while emergency room wait times may be long right now, it is capable of caring for all those in need.