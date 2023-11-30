GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — With respiratory illness on the rise, Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital is limiting its visitors.

Only two visitors will be allowed at the bedside in the daytime, Corewell Health said Thursday in a release. Overnight, only one visitor will be allowed. The changes are effective immediately and only apply to Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital.

The hospital says it is experiencing a high volume of pediatric admissions, in addition to increased respiratory illness throughout the community. While the hospital remains open, it says the experience may look different, including longer wait times and beds in non-traditional settings.

The visitor policy for the neonatal intensive care unit remains the same.

To avoid respiratory viruses, hospital experts recommend staying home when you’re sick, washing your hands often and getting vaccinated against COVID-19 and the flu.