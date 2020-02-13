Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital getting $15M for innovation center

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital is starting up a new research center thanks to a $15 million gift from insurance broker Acrisure.

The Acrisure Center for Innovation in Children’s Health will back cutting-edge treatments for kids, Spectrum Health announced Thursday. It will start with programs in genomics and virtual health care.

“We’re thrilled to accelerate our focus in the areas of genomics, precision medicine and other innovative advancements in care for children,” Spectrum Health President and CEO Tina Freese Decker said in a statement.

“Spectrum Health Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital embodies our passion for innovation and strategic growth and is a partnership we’re intensely proud to be part of,” Acrisure President and CEO Greg Williams added. “It is my hope the commitment to form the Acrisure Center for Innovation in Children’s Health will have a lasting impact on families throughout the community.”

Currently based in Caledonia, Acrisure is moving its headquarters to downtown Grand Rapids, setting up shop in the new Studio Park.