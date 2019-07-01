Man stabbed in SW Grand Rapids

Grand Rapids

by: 24 Hour News 8 web staff

Posted: / Updated:
Division and Culter scene Grand Rapids 070119 1

A heavy police presence near the intersection of Cutler Street and Division Avenue in Grand Rapids Monday, July 1, 2019.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A man was taken to the hospital after being stabbed in Grand Rapids early Monday morning.

It happened around 3 a.m. near the intersection of Cutler Street SW and Division Avenue SW.

The Grand Rapids Police Department confirmed to 24 Hour News 8 that a man was stabbed during a fight. He was taken to the hospital, where his condition is unknown.

It’s unknown if anyone was arrested.

Cutler Street SW and Division Avenue SW were closed while authorities investigated. The roads have since reopened.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Know something newsworthy? Report It!

24 Hour News 8 Links