Police: Man shot in SE Grand Rapids Sunday

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Police are investigating after a man was shot in southeast Grand Rapids Sunday.

The Grand Rapids Police Department said the shooting happened shortly before 5:30 p.m. on Hall Street near Madison Avenue.

A man was taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound to leg. Police said his injuries are not considered life threatening.

The suspect drove away in an unknown car. No further suspect description was released.

It’s unknown what led to the shooting.

Hall Street was closed between Prospect and Madison avenues for nearly an hour as police investigated, but it has since reopened.

