GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — One person has been taken into custody after a Saturday afternoon standoff in southwest Grand Rapids.

Officers were called to the area of Butterworth Street and Indiana Avenue SW around 1:15 p.m., according to the Grand Rapids Police Department activity log. It’s unclear why.

A News 8 crew at the scene said one person was taken into custody around 3:15 p.m.

It’s unclear what led up to the standoff.

Butterworth Street SW was closed between Indiana Avenue SW and Gunnison Avenue SW. It has since reopened.