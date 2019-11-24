Heartwarming story behind GR holiday light display

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — What is even more impressive than the holiday light display at Knapp Street NE and Ball Avenue NE in Grand Rapids is the inspiring story behind it.

It took Stephen Nortier and Robert Anderson more than three weeks to decorate their house, stringing up more than 200,000 lights — double what has been done in years past.

Celebrating the joy of being home for the holidays is something 20-year-old Anderson has never really known before this year.

He was born and raised in Fairhope, Alabama and lived there up until this year.

“I was kind of like on my own basically,” Anderson said about his teenage years. “I was living with my mom, but every now and again if I couldn’t pay the bills for her, she would kick me out, so I would find myself on the street or staying with a friend.”

For Anderson, the holidays were nothing close to merry and bright.

“In 2012, my uncle committed suicide the day before Christmas, so that is when I lost all faith in Christmas,” he said. “I didn’t want anything to do with Christmas.”

That was until this year when what seems to be nothing short of a miracle changed his life forever.

Still seemingly strangers, the two reconnected a few months later.

Around this time last year, Stephen Nortier of Grand Rapids randomly met Anderson while on a business trip in Alabama.

At that time, Anderson was in trouble with the law and hooked on drugs and alcohol.

“Once I got locked up, I realized I can’t be doing this anymore. I’m not going to have a good life,” Anderson said.

Somewhat reluctant, Nortier agreed to talk with Anderson’s probation officer.

“(He) said to me, ‘You like this kid?’ and I go, ‘Well, I don’t really know him,’” Noriter recalled about his conversation with the probation officer.

The probation officer told Nortier that what Anderson needed most was a fresh start away from Alabama.

Nortier invited Anderson to come to live with him at his home in Grand Rapids.

“As a pastor’s son, I was used to having somebody in the house,” Nortier said. “It’s in my DNA to do the same thing.”

Anderson couldn’t pack his bags quicker, eager to get away from his troubles in Alabama.

Six months later, the two have a lot to celebrate.

Anderson is clean and sober and embracing all aspects of the Grand Rapids community.

For him, the elaborate Christmas display outside their home isn’t just to show his renewed holiday spirit, but its Anderson’s gift to the community.

“I did it as a way to say thank you for everyone that has helped me out,” Anderson said.

Nortier hopes Anderson’s story will inspire others to show kindness this Christmas.

“He just needed a second chance and that’s really what’s cool about Christmas for us,” Nortier said. “It’s always a second chance to be different, to be kind, and to think of others.”

Anderson has been clean and sober for six months, an accomplishment he credits to the New Community Church’s recovery program.

Any donations they receive for the holiday light display will go directly to the recovery program.