Heartside gets a new pulse from passionate resident

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Meet Latesha Lipscomb for the first time and it's easy to see why so many people in Grand Rapids’ Heartside neighborhood have rallied behind her.

She is direct, energetic and passionate about the downtown neighborhood. After all, she has lived there since 2011.

"Heartside quality of life, this study has become my baby," Lipscomb said. "This job was perfect for me because I was someone who could relate to people because I live a very similar experience. And so, I have a personal interest in creating a shared story and a singular vision for the Heartside neighborhood and ensuring that it is the best it could possibly be."

Lipscomb was pouring her heart out, of all things, on stage at the Failure Lab when someone from the Grand Rapids caught her story.

She was a small business owner, a mother, a dedicated Grand Rapidian, but she just couldn't seem to land a job. The city was in the works of commissioning a Quality of Life Study for the Heartside neighborhood — they wanted to see how those who lived or worked through the area could be improved. Lipscomb seemed like the person for the job.

"This job for me has been divine alignment," Lipscomb says with a smile.

She was hired on June 12, 2017 and went to work quickly, spreading the word to the community members of the necessity of their engagement.

Last year, they held listening sessions where more than 200 people came to voice or hear an opinion on what needs to be addressed. Months later, they conducted a knowledge exchange and 186 people came back.

"They were still interested. They were still engaged and somehow they felt my energy. They returned back and became more enthusiastic about this process," Lipscomb said.

They are now in phase three of their four-phase process, Work Groups. Seven groups broken up between 64 volunteers; city leaders, Heartside residents and business owners.

"I am a firm believer that changing Heartside is an all hands-on deck process. It's going to take all of us. I’m constantly inviting people to the table because once the recommendations are released, we're going to need agencies, we're going to need service providers, we're going to need residents, we're going to need landlords and property owners to be a part of the process," Lipscomb said. "It's very important that we always make sure we're inviting people to the table."

Thursday, Casey Jones talks to Lipscomb about four of the seven work groups.