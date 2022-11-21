GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The Heartside Community Christmas Store will open its door on Dec. 14, offering low-cost items for sale.

The store gives the men and women that Degage Ministries serves the chance to buy gifts for loved ones.

The Christmas store needs donations, including cash or unwrapped gifts, which can be dropped off at Degage, located at 139 Sheldon Blvd.

You can also donate online by going to Degage’s wish list on Amazon.

For a conversation with Kacey Spencer, the fund development and event manager for Degage Ministries, watch the video in the player above.