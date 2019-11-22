Heartside Community Christmas store accepting donations

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A partnership of homeless outreach programs in Grand Rapids is taking donations to help those in need celebrate the holidays.

The Heartside Community Christmas Store accepts donations, then sells those items to low-income and homeless patrons — all for less than $5.

“Many of the people we serve only see their family at the holidays and to be able to empty-handed is heartbreaking. So this gives them that opportunity to pick out a gift, wrap it and present it,” Marge Palmerlee, the executive director of Degage Ministries, explained to News 8 Friday.

Degage runs the store with Mel Trotter Ministries.

You can drop off things like small appliances, gloves, pajamas and toys to Degage or Mel Trotter before Dec. 13. The store is open through Dec. 18.