Heartside, Mel Trotter merge to further shared mission

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Two homeless outreach programs in Grand Rapids are joining forces for good.

The merger of Heartside Ministry and Mel Trotter Ministries was approved by the nonprofits’ boards in December and went into effect Jan. 1. It is expected to save money, allow the groups to use donations more efficiently and strengthen programs for those in need.

Mel Trotter and Heartside have been sharing human resources, facilities management and IT services for two years. The organizations’ leaders said that because they rely on the same donors and have coordinating missions, it makes sense to expand and solidify that partnership.

Heartside staff are expected to eventually move into Mel Trotter’s headquarters, though a date for that hasn’t yet been set.

No positions are being eliminated in either organization and no programs being cut.

“…We will not be making any immediate, bold changes with regard to the kinds of services we provide or how we provide them,” Heartside executive director Gregory Randall stated. “We know that this news might be confusing and perhaps overwhelming to those we serve, so we want to take a measured approach and provide the best care we can for our neighbors.”