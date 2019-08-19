Heads up, drivers: Watch out for students

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — West Michigan kids are going back to school this week and next, which means they will be sharing the roads with the rest of us trying to get to work and run errands.

Grand Rapids Public Schools, the region’s largest district, starts the school year Tuesday. On Monday, GRPS Executive Director of Public Safety and School Security Larry Johnson joined with GRPS public safety officers and Grand Rapids Police Chief Eric Payne at GRPS University on Fuller Avenue NE to remind drivers that as school starts up, they need to slow down.

Excited kids will be walking, riding their bikes and waiting at bus stops.

You can find more school bus safety tips online at the National Transportation Safety Board’s website.

Johnson also touched on the continued partnership between GRPS and community officers who serve in the schools.

“We’re looking forward to the GRPD and their community officers coming into our buildings once again this year, not when there’s a problem but before there’s a problem to continue to build those positive relationships that we have with young people,” Johnson said.