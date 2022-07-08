GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Ronald McDonald House Charities will kick off a new campaign next week to support programs that help families with injured or ill children.

“Hats Off to Houses” starts July 11. White bucket hats with red and yellow stripes will be for sale at all local McDonald’s restaurants for $10 each. The money will go to the four Ronald McDonald Houses across the state.

The houses ensure parents have a free place to stay while children are undergoing treatment. There are private bedrooms, fully-equipped kitchens and laundry facilities, plus meals and transportation.