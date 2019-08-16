Hastings woman gets probation for forging prescriptions

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A former medical assistant who stole a Grand Rapids doctor’s prescription pads to forge dozens of prescriptions for addictive drugs was sentenced Thursday to two years of probation.

In May, Amanda Sheridan of Hastings pleaded guilty to acquiring controlled substances by fraud.

Federal prosecutors say while working at a Grand Rapids doctor’s office, Sheridan stole a doctor’s prescription pads and faked his signature on 77 prescriptions for Norco, Adderall and other addictive drugs she made out to herself and two others.

The trio obtained more than 4,000 prescription pills before Sheridan was caught, authorities said.

As part of her probation, Sheridan will participate in a substance abuse treatment program.