GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Experts painted an optimistic picture Thursday of a local economy that has recovered from the pandemic but is still facing some headwinds during The Right Place’s 2024 Economic Outlook.

Randy Thelen, the president and CEO of The Right Place, presented the West Michigan economic development organization’s annual state of the region report. It illustrates an economy no longer suffering from the pandemic: The Grand Rapids-area labor force has exceeded 2019 rates, as has job growth.

“It’s not spread equally across all sectors,” Thelen told reporters after the event. “Some sectors are enjoying that recovery more than others, as people are choosing where they go back to work or what sector they go back to work in. But overall we’re one of those select few regions — certainly in the Midwest — that have seen that kind of labor force growth.”

He explained the area’s diverse economy and diverse manufacturing industry helped push that growth.

Overall, the area has gone beyond getting “back to normal,” he said.

“When we went through the pandemic, everybody thought, ‘Someday we’ll be back on par with where we were,'” Thelen said. “Now we’re above where we were.”

Thursday’s event came as The Right Place celebrated a milestone: It said it has played a role in creating or maintaining 50,000 jobs since 1985.

“The fact that we’re celebrating 50,000 jobs supported by the work of The Right Place over the history of the organization and the sustained power of the organization is powerful,” Thelen told reporters. “Most regions do not have leadership that stays aligned over that period of time and we have, and I think that makes a difference.”

Businesses in the area are also thriving. Of the more than 500 Grand Rapids-area companies The Right Place met with over the past year, 51.3% plan to increase hiring, 59.5% are planning expansions and 68.4% are seeing increasing sales.

The area is also seeing a greater population growth compared to the state of Michigan and the United States as a whole, though Thelen said West Michigan should continue to work to find more ways to bring that number up.

There could be some upcoming challenges, including the 2014 presidential election, inflation and interest rates and global conflicts. Consumer spending could see a decrease as the consumer credit balance exceeded $1 trillion this year, W.E. Upjohn Institute President Mike Horrigan said, citing the data from the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System.

Horrigan said inflation is easing — though consumers may not be seeing that in the cost of things like eggs and milk — and experts expect a “soft landing” in 2024 followed by a rebound.