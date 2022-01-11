Harrison Park school going virtual due to COVID-19 shortages

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Harrison Park School in Grand Rapids will be all virtual through the end of the week.

Starting today, classes will be held online because of staff shortages due to COVID-19, according to Grand Rapids Public Schools.

Classes will resume in person on Tuesday, Jan. 18.

Michigan is seeing a coronavirus surge driven by the omicron variant. Health officials say those who are not vaccinated are still catching the virus at the highest rates and are more likely to be hospitalized or die from it than those who are fully vaccinated and boosted.

On Tuesday, public health officials urged parents to get their kids vaccinated and to get children older than 12 a booster shot.