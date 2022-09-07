GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Harmony Brewing Company’s Harmony Hall location near Bridge Street will be closing after seven years of operation because it has outgrown its facility.

In a Facebook post Wednesday, Harmony announced that it would be moving its brewing operations to a new production facility because “it simply is not suitable for large scale production.” The brewery and pub on the corner of Stocking Avenue and Bridge Street will be closing in early October. It has not said where the operations will be moving yet.

Harmony’s Eastown location on Lake Drive near Wealthy Street will be hosting many events that used to be at Harmony Hall.

The announcement comes four months after the Grand Rapids Planning Commission approved Harmony Hall’s plan to transform a part of its parking lot into a landscaped space for outdoor dining. It was supposed to have a beer garden, space for lawn games and a wood wall with a mural.

In the Wednesday post, the brewery thanked its customers, performers and staff. “We thank you for your continued support as we grow and expand Harmony Brewing Company!” it read.

Harmony will still host ArtPrize pieces from Sept. 15 to Oct. 2. Although it did not provide any details yet, Harmony Hall said it will be hosting “one last big farewell party” soon.