Harmony Hall adapts to omicron challenges; brings back pizza

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The omicron COVID-19 variant has been especially challenging for many restaurants that saw fewer customers over the holidays.

Harmony Hall, a brewery and restaurant in northwest Grand Rapids, is making changes to adapt, accord to co-owner Heather VanDyke-Titus.

“We are adjusting our hours to be open on Thursday, Friday and Saturday and we’re also adjusting our menu,” VanDyke-Titus said.

The restaurant is bringing pizza back to the menu, a popular item that remains a staple at the brewery’s Eastown location.

The outside of Harmony Hall.

A Harmony Hall employee serves customers.

The holiday rush normally helps the industry during the slower winter months but omicron kept numbers lower.

“The day before Thanksgiving is one of the busiest nights of the year and it just did not happen this year. Normally you get a lot of holiday sales and that can help you be able to weather January and February being a little slower and those just didn’t happen for people because of omicron,” VanDyke-Titus said.

Barry VanDyke, who is also a co-owner, says the business is working to grow its events.

“Over here at Harmony Hall, we’re doing music on Saturday nights we’re doing comedy nights on Friday nights, we’re doing trivia nights on Thursday things that people have been craving for a longtime and are starting to feel more comfortable coming out,” VanDyke said. “Our restaurants across this entire city still do need some support.”

Harmony is also adding beer distribution during the pandemic. The business was just recently approved to switch its licensing from brewpub to a microbrewery. Despite the challenges, Harmony Hall has hope for the future.

“We have a lot of confidence that we’re going to make it through this and one of the things that gives us the most confidence is we have just a great staff hardworking people who have carried a lot of weight over the last two years and continue to amaze us. They’re not going anywhere, we’re not going anywhere,” VanDyke said.