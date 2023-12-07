GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — As war continues between Israel and Hamas, people across Grand Rapids are coming together to show their solidarity on the first night of Hanukkah.

Sunset Thursday will mark the official beginning of the eight-day Jewish festival. A menorah lighting will be taking place at Calder Plaza at 5 p.m. Chabad of Western Michigan is hosting a deli and donuts at 5:30 p.m. at 2615 Michigan Street.

A music festival is also taking place in Burton Heights to spread awareness and express solidarity for Gaza. All proceeds for that event will go toward Doctors without Borders and UNICEF, a national organization that works to protect the rights of every child.