Hanukkah celebrated with giant menorah in GR

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — People gathered at Grand Rapids’ Calder Plaza Friday afternoon to light an 18-foot menorah in celebration of Hanukkah.

Hanukkah is the Jewish Festival of Lights. Lasting eight days, it memorializes a miracle at the end of a war in which a menorah in the Temple in Jerusalem burned for eight days on one day’s worth of oil.

“If we do one kind, good deed today, we have to do two tomorrow. We have to give extra light and constantly be adding in light and this is what will fill the world with light and kindness,” Rabbi Manes Weingarten of Chabad House of Western Michigan said at Friday’s gathering.

Hanukkah began Dec. 22 this year and runs through Dec. 30.

Two more Menorah lighting events will be held at Calder Plaza from 7 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Saturday and 5 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Sunday.