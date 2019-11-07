‘Hamilton’ tickets in Grand Rapids go on sale Thursday

Grand Rapids

"Hamilton" fans wait in line Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019 to purchase tickets to see the musical in Grand Rapids next year.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — “Hamilton” fans lined up Thursday morning to get their tickets to see the musical in Grand Rapids.

Broadway Grand Rapids says “Hamilton” tickets will be available in person at 8 a.m. Thursday at the DeVos Place Grand Gallery Box Office and 10 a.m. at ticketmaster.com.

Tickets will range from $69 to $189. A select number of $249 premium seats will also be available. 

In addition, there will be a lottery for 40, $10 seats for all performances. Organizers say details of the lottery will be announced later. 

The Tony award-winning musical is about Founding Father Alexander Hamilton. The show’s score blends many styles of music, including hip-hop, jazz and rap.    

Organizers say the performances will be from Jan. 21-Feb. 9 at the DeVos Performance Hall. 

