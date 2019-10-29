‘Hamilton’ tickets in Grand Rapids go on sale soon

Grand Rapids

by: WOODTV.com staff

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — “Hamilton” fans take note: you will soon have a shot to see the hit musical in Grand Rapids.

The Tony award-winning musical is about Founding Father Alexander Hamilton. The show’s score blends many styles of music, including hip-hop, jazz and rap. 

Broadway Grand Rapids says “Hamilton” tickets will be available in person at 8 a.m. Nov. 7 at the DeVos Place Grand Gallery Box Office and 10 a.m. at ticketmaster.com.   

Organizers say the performances will be from Jan. 21-Feb. 9 at the DeVos Performance Hall. 

Tickets will range from $69 to $189. A select number of $249 premium seats will also be available. 

In addition, there will be a lottery for 40, $10 seats for all performances. Organizers say details of the lottery will be announced later. 

Online: Broadway Grand Rapids

