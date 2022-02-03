‘Hamilton’ Eliza actress thrilled to be back in GR

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The national tour of “Hamilton” is coming back to DeVos Performance Hall next week. Grand Rapids is special to Stephanie Jae Park, who plays Alexander Hamilton’s wife Eliza in the touring company.

She made her debut in the role the last time the tour came to West Michigan. Park says she is thrilled to be back on stage, performing for a live audience after the year and a half pause during the pandemic.

Park says what she loves most about the character is that Eliza’s emotional intelligence matches Hamilton’s “booksmart” intelligence and that’s what balances him out.

“She’s the one that is the reason we even have ‘Hamilton’ the show. Without her, his legacy wouldn’t have continued on,” she said.

Park says “Hamilton” was huge for the Broadway industry in terms of color-conscious casting. She says characters are characters, people are people and slowly but surely the industry is changing.

Hamilton runs from Feb. 8 through Feb. 20. Tickets are available at www.broadwaygrandrapids.com.