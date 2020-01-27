‘Hamilton’ cast cheers on boy, 11, during riff at GR restaurant

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — What do you do when the cast of “Hamilton” walks into a restaurant? If you’re 11-year-old Harry Wepman-Wabeke, you show off your chops.

Harry didn’t throw away his shot when the cast walked into his parents’ restaurant, The Littlebird, for lunch around noon Saturday.

A cellphone camera was in the room where it happened as Harry took the floor and took on the role of Lafayette in the musical, blowing away patrons with his near flawless rendition of “Guns and Ships.”

The cast of “Hamilton” erupted into cheers at the end of the riff.

“It was just a dream come true for Harry,” said his mother Sarah Wepman.

The “Hamilton” cast came to The Littlebird for a member’s birthday, according to Wepman. Marcus John, who plays Lafayette in “Hamilton,” recorded Harry’s performance and shared the video with Grand Rapids Public Schools spokesman John Helmholdt.

Harry is a sixth-grader entering the Center for Economicology at City High Middle School, according to Helmholdt.

Wepman says her son is a budding musician and drummer and would like to be a performer as he gets older. She tells News 8 her son has been a fan of “Hamilton” since he was 9 years old and knows most of the show, but Lafayette’s song is his favorite.

This isn’t The Littlebird’s first brush with fame since it opened about two years ago. Wepman says the restaurant has served Justin Bieber, sculptor Mar de Suvaro and J Mascis from Dinosaur Jr. among others, but added that the restaurant has “many regulars that are our true superstars that make us smile every day.”

Wepman says her only regret is not getting photos or more video of the encounter, which left her in tears. She’s hoping to make up for it by trying to get tickets to “Hamilton” before its run at DeVos Performance Hall ends on Feb. 9.