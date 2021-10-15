Halloween fun: John Ball Zoo Goes Boo

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The John Ball Zoo of Grand Rapids is wrapping up the end of their season with a Halloween event and light show.

Every year the zoo closes for the winter season. But first, they will host Zoo Goes Boo, the zoo’s annual Halloween event. For the event, JBZ staff transforms the zoo grounds with Halloween decorations, treat stations and entertainment for kids. Kids and their families walk through with their costumes on.

“Zoo Goes Boo has been our holiday Halloween tradition for many, many years. So we are so happy to be continuing that for our guests and community,” said Darci David with John Ball Zoo.

The event starts this weekend and continues until Oct. 24. Because the event is for families, JBZ staff asks that all guests wear appropriate costumes and adults avoid wearing Halloween masks.

The zoo will also host their annual light show called Illumizoo. Illumizoo starts this weekend and continues through the second week of Nov. 14.

“We are having some themed music nights. So now every Wednesday through our November 10th date, we’re having themed music,” said David.

The themed music nights include 70’s night, classical music night, boy bands night and a night dedicated to The Beatles.

JBZ recommends all families who want to attend buy tickets in advance on the zoo’s website.