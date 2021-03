GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Grand Rapids police are investigating a crime near Hall Street Party Store.

Viewer photos sent to News 8 around 11:45 p.m. Saturday showed several Grand Rapids police cruisers and ambulances blocking the area of Hall Street and Ionia Avenue SW with crime tape up. Police were still on scene an hour later.

(Courtesy: James Fruge)

Detectives aren’t releasing any details about the incident at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates on woodtv.com throughout the day.