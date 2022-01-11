‘Hairspray’ opening night postponed for COVID-19

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The opening night production of “Hairspray” in Grand Rapids has been postponed.

The show was slotted to premiere Tuesday night at DeVos Performance Hall. Broadway Grand Rapids announced Tuesday afternoon that the show will be postponed due to COVID-19 cases among the cast and crew. All other performances Wednesday through Sunday are set to run as scheduled, according to a press release.

A sign at DeVos Place in Grand Rapids shows that the Jan. 11, 2022, performance of “Hairspray” is canceled.

Broadway Grand Rapids has not announced a reschedule date yet but told Tuesday night ticket holders to hold onto their tickets while it works out rescheduling. Details will be sent to ticket holders when available.

Hairspray is set to be the first Broadway show back in Grand Rapids in two years.

The show was able to open in Miami Dec. 28, but had to cancel the remainder of its shows due to positive COVID-19 tests among the company. “Hairspray” then cancelled Cincinnati, which had been scheduled for Jan. 4-9.

To attend shows at DeVos Performance Hall in Grand Rapids, guests ages 12 and up must provide proof of COVID-19 vaccination or a negative test within 72 hours. All guests will be required to wear a face mask, tickets will be digital and bags will not be allowed.