GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A popular touring Broadway show is coming to West Michigan starting next week.

Broadway Grand Rapids is presenting the acclaimed musical “Hadestown.” The show intertwines two classic mythic tales about the young dreamers Orpheus and Eurydice, and King Hades and his wife Persephone, to tell a love story that still resonates today.

Actress Hannah Whitley, who portrays Eurydice, said returning to the Midwest to perform after graduating from Ball State University in Indiana is like coming home.

“I love it personally, because no matter who you are or what age you are, the show is just about so much the human experience. Not only the Greek mythology, it’s about our human experience that we experience today. So, that’s why I love it and that’s why I think people can relate to it,” said Whitley.

She said Hadestown was her favorite show even before she got the part.

“To be part of a story that I love and believe in so much, on top of this being my national tour debut, … it’s truly a dream come true,” said Whitley. “I’m so grateful for the opportunity to share a story I love so much across North America.

You can catch Hadestown at DeVos Performance Hall on May 9 through May 14. For more information and to buy tickets, visit the Broadway Grand Rapids website.