GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Expect to see more people if you plan on heading to the gym this month.

A study conducted by Forbes says getting in shape is the top new year’s resolution for Americans in 2024. People were waiting at the door at the Planet Fitness in Comstock Park before it opened at 5 a.m. Monday.

“I didn’t want to get up on New Year’s Day to come to the gym but making yourself do hard things is good, it just bleeds into every other aspect of your life and there’s something about working out on New Year’s Day, because a lot of people are at home, not feeling well, hungover and here you are 5 a.m. at the gym, just bettering yourself,” Dustin McIver, who was at the Planet Fitness gym this morning, told News 8.

Heading to the gym can be overwhelming for some people, it’s something Planet Fitness trainers call “gymtimidation.” They see three fears for why people avoid the gym: fear of judgment, choosing the wrong gym and not knowing where to start in your workout journey. That is why Planet Fitness calls their gyms judgment-free zones.

“We don’t judge anybody. We welcome all people from any kind of fitness level, whether you’re just getting off the couch or you’ve been working out for years,” Brandon Bertoia, the club manager at the Planet Fitness in Comstock Park, said.

Many gyms have promotions for the new year. Planet Fitness is having promotions until January 12, with some memberships costing at least $10 a month.