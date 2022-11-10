GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — According to a recent survey from Grand Valley State University’s business college, West Michigan’s economy has entered a “shallow recession” amidst inflation.

An October survey of purchasing managers showed that West Michigan manufacturers were reporting inflation-related headwinds and slower demand. Brian Long, director of supply chain management research at GVSU’s Seidman College of Business, said the local economic downturn was no surprise based on national results.

“If we compare our statistics with those being collected at the national level, we see a pattern of economic erosion with higher interest rates around the world and the ongoing war in Ukraine,” Long said. “We can probably expect both our local and national statistics at the industrial level will probably continue to soften.”

The survey showed new orders, employment and purchasing have decreased significantly in many businesses since the month before, whereas production grew.

Some manufacturers are still trying to meet demand in industries like automobiles, where supply chain issues have previously slowed business growth, GVSU reports.

“Just like last month, the market for office furniture has continued to soften, but pent-up demand for new cars will most likely keep our West Michigan auto parts suppliers and the assembly lines running for the foreseeable future,” Long said. “The comments from our survey participants have now turned increasingly tenuous, and some firms are openly bracing for an impending recession.”

Survey results are available at Seidman College of Business website.