GVSU opens $70 million medical building in downtown Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The new GVSU Daniel and Pamela DeVos Center for Interprofessional Health is now open on the medical mile in downtown Grand Rapids.

The state-of-the art medical careers building is five stories with more than 166,000 square feet.

The $70 million facility boasts 12 interactive labs and 17 classrooms.

Students can train in rooms with surrounding images and can learn by touching the walls to interact with the program.

A virtual anatomy table allows them to study the human body in greater detail.

Doreen Siriboe-Achampong, a nursing student, says the facility is very helpful in her training. Robotic patients provide a more realistic way to practice providing care to patients.

“It’s well equipped and it gives you a hands-on experience,” Siriboe-Achampong said. “It mimics exactly what the clinical world should look like and this just shows how much the faculty is dedicated into training future exceptional healthcare workers,”

Katie Branch, the director of simulation for the program, says the tools set the program apart from what other schools offer.

“This building — actually the entire health campus — was intentionally designed to be interprofessional in nature and so students come here to be collaborative to work, learn,” Branch said.

The five-story center with a rooftop terrace and green space uses many sustainable building techniques. Maria Cimitile, provost and executive vice president, says the facility will make an impact for decades to come.

“It expands our ability to offer the topnotch education that we know our students expect and our partner institutions expect,” Cimitile said.

The project opened on time despite the challenges of building during the pandemic according to Karen Ingle, associate vice president of facilities and planning.

“The construction team did a phenomenal job in persevering through the pandemic. We did have to shut down for a short period of time. I think 40 days,” Ingle said.

Artwork was also a major focus of the project. Nathan Kemler, the director of galleries and collections for GVSU, worked on a team that carefully selected each piece for display.

“You would be hard pressed to find big white open walls at Grand Valley that is a top-down order. The past 20 plus years Grand Valley has emphasized art in public spaces,” Kemler said.