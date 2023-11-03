GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Grand Valley State University’s Board of Trustees is moving forward with its plan to launch a new computing and advanced technology college.

On Friday, the board voted to continue its plan to elevate and expand the School of Computing, which is currently part of the Padnos College of Engineering and Computing. GVSU said the new college will create additional space for its computing and engineering programs, which have a goal of delivering three times as many graduates over the next 10 years.

“This new college represents a visionary investment that will allow Grand Valley to stay at the forefront of technology and innovation by preparing students with future-ready skills that will drive both the local and state economies,” President Philomena V. Mantella said in a release. “At the same time, the Padnos College of Engineering can sharpen its focus on broadening the robust engineering programs, experiential learning and community partnerships that have long set our graduates apart.”

GVSU said its computing-related programs have experienced strong growth including a nearly 50% increase in master’s degrees in 2021-2023.

“Along with addressing the high student demand for programs specifically related to computing disciplines, this new college will also allow us to deepen our interdisciplinary approach with all students as we prepare them for the futures they face,” Fatma Mili, provost and executive vice president for Academic Affairs said in a release. “We are proud to build on Dean Paul Plotkowski’s legacy and PCEC’s track record of innovation and forward-looking approach to education and engagement. We will continue to nurture the strong relationship with industry partners and the unique experiential learning experiences of our students. Our faculty is energized by the new college’s potential for expanding such opportunities in other disciplines.”

The new yet-to-be-named college is expected to open by the fall of 2024.