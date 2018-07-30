Grand Rapids

GVSU leading rusher critical after shooting

EAST CHICAGO, Indiana. (WOOD) — A former Grand Valley State University football star is in critical condition at a hospital after a weekend shooting that left another man dead.

The Northwest Indiana Times reports Martayveus "Marty" Carter was shot at a Fuel Star gas station in East Chicago.

Another man, Brian Thomas, of Hammond Indiana, was also shot and killed in the same incident. Witnesses said they could see a car in the parking lot of the gas station with its rear window show out. The investigation is being treated as a homicide.

Carter is the all-time leading rusher at GVSU and led all Division II running backs with 1,908 yards and 20 rushing touchdowns in 2016.

Carter reportedly had a tryout with the Kansas City Chiefs recently, and had put his final semester of college on hold to try to land a position with an NFL team.

GVSU head coach Matt Mitchell told the Northwest Indiana Times that every NFL team had called him about Carter.

The speedster was also a standout in high school, playing for East Chicago Central High where he was named 2013 Defensive Player of the Year.

Carter is also a father to two children, according to the newspaper.

Police have not released any suspect information or motive. 

No arrests have been made at this time and the investigation is ongoing.

