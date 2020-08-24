GVSU Laker Line launches Monday

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Students at Grand Valley State University will have a new way to get back and forth between the main campus in Allendale and downtown Grand Rapids through the Laker Line which begins running Monday morning.

The Rapid officials hope the Laker Line will be faster and carry more students back and forth. It will use the same Rapid transit model as the Silver Line.

People can start riding at 5:30 a.m. but officials will have a launch event Monday morning at the Pew Campus Station in downtown Grand Rapids.

Rep. Bill Huizenga, The Rapid, GVSU and Michigan Department of Transportation officials will speak at the event.

The Laker Line replaces the Rapid’s Route 5, which ran on normal buses.

“Compared to, say, 60 people, you could pack on a normal bus, this will fit upwards of 90,” said Bill Kirk, The Rapid’s business affairs specialist. “Certainly, during COVID we want to maximize distancing and make sure people are as safe as possible. So, we don’t anticipate packed buses, but from a capacity perspective, this is about a 30 percent increase in capacity.”

The Laker Line runs between 5:30 a.m. and 1:30 a.m. each day.

