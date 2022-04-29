GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — If you have plans to head downtown Friday, you may want to leave early.

Streets and parking ramps will be filled with proud parents and family members who have students graduating from Grand Valley State University.

This year marks a return to pre-pandemic style commencement ceremonies for GVSU.

The graduation will be held at Van Andel Arena. The ceremonies will begin at 7 p.m. on Friday and at 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. on Saturday.

Each graduate was given eight tickets for their guests.

There is a no bag policy, so purses or backpacks will not be allowed inside the doors other than what is needed for medical or parenting needs. Face masks are also optional.

Expect detours as the city continues working on a construction project downtown.

Fulton Street is closed from Monroe Avenue to the Grand River. That means no access to downtown from the West Side and Market Street is also closed from Fulton Street the US-131 interchange.

To watch any of the ceremonies this weekend, click here.