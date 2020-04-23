Gunshot victim out of hospital; autopsy pending for body found

Grand Rapids police near the intersection of Carrier Creek Boulevard and Emerald Avenue NE as they investigate a shooting. (April 22, 2020)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The gunshot victim that arrived at a hospital Wednesday has been treated and released, police say.

The Grand Rapids Police Department said the victim arrived at a hospital in a private vehicle around 6:45 p.m. Wednesday.

The investigation soon led officers to a multi-unit residence on Carrier Creek Boulevard NE just west of Emerald Avenue. When officers started checking the apartments in the building, they found a second person, who was pronounced dead.

As of Thursday morning, GRPD is still awaiting on autopsy to determine the cause of death. Police said on Wednesday it wasn’t immediately clear how that person died.

It’s unclear how the wounded victim and the deceased person may have known each other.

Anyone with information about the shooting or death is asked to call GRPD at 616.456.3400 or Silent Observer at 616.774.2345.