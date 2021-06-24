Gun Lake Casino putting its name on 20 Monroe Live

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Downtown Grand Rapids venue 20 Monroe Live is getting a new name.

It will be called GLC Live at 20 Monroe after Gun Lake Casino purchased naming rights, venue manager Live Nation announced Thursday.

“Live Nation is excited to continue its commitment to bringing the very best in entertainment to fans in West Michigan. Our partnership with Gun Lake Casino is an excellent representation of two organizations who strive to provide amazing memory-making experiences to their patrons,” GLC Live at 20 Monroe general manager Sue Barsoum said in a statement.

20 Monroe Live opened in early 2017 to high hopes that it would help draw people downtown and to other nearby businesses. It booked big names right away: rock band Lynyrd Skynyrd and country act Dan + Shay were among its first 19 shows.

While the venue had a hard year because of the pandemic, things are starting to look up. GLC Live at 20 Monroe has a number of shows scheduled for later this year and early next year:

Aug. 14: Dermot Kennedy

Aug. 26: Joe Russo’s Almost Dead

Sept. 25: Beartooth

Oct. 2: Cat & Nat

Oct. 9: Parker McCollum

Oct. 15: Ron White

Oct. 16: Black Pumas

Oct. 22: Kip Moore

Oct. 23: All Time Low

Oct. 27: In This Moment & Black Veil Brides

Nov. 4: Bleachers

Nov. 5: Todd Rundgren

Nov. 7: TECH N9NE

Dec. 15: Trey Kennedy

Jan. 13: Ashley McBryde

Apr. 28: Kaleo

“Gun Lake Casino is thrilled to announce the long-awaited return of live entertainment in West Michigan. Our recent alliance with Live Nation was founded on our collective mission – to provide an unsurpassed entertainment experience for our guests,” Gun Lake Casino President and Chief Operating Officer Sal Semola stated. “Our community has been patiently waiting for concerts, comedy shows and other performances to return to their daily lives. We are excited to share that our iconic brands have teamed up with a long-term partnership to reintroduce top-tier acts at this premier venue, GLC Live at 20 Monroe.”

The venue can host about 2,600 people.