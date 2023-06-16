GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A jury on Friday issued a guilty verdict in the murder of a 16-year-old who was shot and killed while riding his bike, according to the Kent County prosecutor.

Brandon Lee Bechtold Jr. was found guilty of first-degree murder, three counts of assault with intent to murder, two counts of felony firearm and one count of carrying a concealed weapon, the prosecutor’s office said.

On July 4, 2022, Bechtold shot and killed 16-year-old Ja’Juan Webb on Grand Rapids’ northeast side. Webb was riding bikes with friends, police said.

The prosecutor’s office said Bechtold fled to Georgia after the shooting. He was arrested there on July 8.

Bechtold, then 17, was arraigned in August.

He will be sentenced Aug. 16.