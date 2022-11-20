GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Thanksgiving came early for the Heartside community on Sunday afternoon.

Guiding Light served up 300 hot meals which consisted of turkey, mashed potatoes and gravy, green beans, cranberry sauce, a roll and dessert.

The holiday feast is part of the nonprofit’s annual outreach to community members and individuals who are homeless or recovering from addiction.

“We are honored to be able to provide these meals. So many people invest in guiding light. it is our delight to be able to share those blessings with our neighbors here in the Heartside neighborhood,” Ally Velderman, director of community engagement, said. “It is a special thing to be able to hand over a lovingly created and prepared thanksgiving meal, especially on a cold and snowy weekend.”

The nonprofit will also serve free meals around the Christmas holiday.