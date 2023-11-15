GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Guiding Light has announced the return of its Thanksgiving meal.

The event will take place on November 18 at 255 South Division Avenue from noon to 1:30 p.m. Guiding Light said its inviting members of the Heartside community and neighboring areas to join in the celebration. To-go meals will also be offered.

“We feel blessed to be able to resume our in-person Thanksgiving Community Meal, once again bringing together our community to share in the warmth and joy of the season,” Brian Elve, executive director of Guiding Light, said.

Guiding Light said Fifth Third Bank is supporting the event.

Guiding Light will also host the Guiding Light Family Thanksgiving, a private event for individuals connected to the organization’s addiction recovery program on November 19.