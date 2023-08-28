GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Suicide is the second leading cause of death for Americans ages 10 to 34, and the 11th overall leading cause of death.

During September, which is National Suicide Prevention Month, a nonprofit in Kalamazoo is offering several events to spread awareness.

Sarah Mead, the director of Marketing and Advancement for Gryphon Place, said there are several warning signs for people in crisis including talking about death or dying and talking about feeling hopeless or having no purpose. She also says if you want to help someone in crisis, you can listen to what the person is saying, be sympathetic and nonjudgmental.

Among the events Gryphon Place is organizing in September is the annual suicide prevention walk. It’s happening Saturday, Sept. 23 at Bronson Park in Kalamazoo.

You can find more information at the Gryphon Place website.

If you or someone you know are in crisis, the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline can be reached anytime by calling 988.