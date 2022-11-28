GRAND RAPDIS, Mich. (WOOD) — Santa Claus will be making a special appearance at Wealthy Theatre next month, and kids of all ages are invited.

GRTV will host its annual Santa Show on Dec. 14. The show started as a call-in program in 1990, with the first ever live event in 2019. It’s back in person this year, with a live show including music, arts and crafts, and of course, a visit with Santa, where kids are encouraged to share their holiday wish lists and ask questions.

Admission is free. More details can be found at tickettailor.com.

