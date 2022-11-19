GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The streets of downtown Grand Rapids were filled with hundreds of people for the Santa Parade Saturday despite the snowy conditions.

There were over 100 entries in this year’s parade which made a return after two years off because of the pandemic.

“I love all the dancers that have been coming through. They have been so entertaining and so good,” Lena McDonough said.

The Grand Rapids Junior Chamber of Commerce hosted the parade. The theme was Christmas Around the World.

Guests included Miss Michigan and of course the WOODTV8 crew.

The Grinch even made his way through the lineup. He couldn’t steal the joy from the crowd, but he did make the way for the biggest guest of them all.

“I can’t believe I saw Santa Clause,” one child said.